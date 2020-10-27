The once-popular Btv show, Mokaragana is desperately trying to revive its status by bringing in new faces.

Since the golden days of Mmiso Mmereki and Joel Ketumile, the programme’s ratings have plummeted.

Presenters such as Atamelang Ogolo Marumolo and Karabo Selelo have come and gone without really leaving a mark.

The latest to try and revive Mokaragana’s fading fortunes are Kefus Leo, Girly and Kabelo Tiro, aka Skavenja.

The trio will be launched soon and have already started shooting for coming episodes.

Although Shaya is supportive of the revamp, maybe producers should have scouted for fresh talent.

Nothing against the chosen three as they are all tried and tested but I feel there must be unknown stars out there waiting to be discovered.

Anyway, best of luck to the three, hopefully, you can return Mokaragana to its former glory.