Entertainment
New music from Chitema
Masunga based Rhumba singer, Keeme Chitema is putting the finishing touches to a six-track album titled ‘Mmaagwe Ngwanake’ set for release at the end of the month.
The 24-year-old, who goes by the stage name Majeje and Chitema Young Stars, worked with the rising Star Benjamin of Star Records.
Songs in the upcoming album are the title track ‘Mmaagwe Ngwnake’, as well as ‘Le ntshwara Jang’, ‘Dipolaano tsa Marato’, ‘Malwetse’, ‘Ke batla Mosadi’ and ‘Mama’.
