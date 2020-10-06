News
Oatile Moremi’s Presidential dream
The heir apparent to the Batawana throne, Oatile Moremi, says he dreams of becoming Botswana’s President one day.
The 20-year-old son of Batawana paramount chief, Tawana Moremi, confirmed he will be seen in public spaces and political squares ‘very soon’ as he launches his political career.
However, Oatile is yet to decide which party to join and has no intention of contesting for office in the next general election, set for 2024.
Referencing his Presidential ambitions on Social Media last Wednesday, the young royal posted on his Facebook page, “If not after Dumelang Saleshando, surely I will be the first from Ngamiland to occupy this office.”
In a brief interview with Okavango Voice, Oatile, who is currently in South Africa studying to become a pilot, promised he would be ‘a force to be reckoned with’ when he eventually takes up politics.
Sounding every bit the practised politician, the young man refused to give this publication a hint of where his political future might lie.
“I will decide in due course!” he said simply.
Oatile’s father, Tawana Moremi retired from active politics in October 2019 following the completion of his last five-year parliamentary term.
At the time, Tawana said he wanted to focus on his role as tribal chief. Although he appeared sympathetic towards the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) around elections time, he never joined the party.
Tawana, who initially went to Parliament under the BDP ticket in 2004, crossed the floor to join splinter party, Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) eight years later.
He then successfully contested for the 2014 ballots with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).
However, Tawana resigned from UDC in 2017, remaining an independent Member of Parliament until his retirement from politics last year.
Adding further intrigue to Oatile’s possible political allegiance is the fact that his Godfather and mentor is former President, Ian Khama.
Following his high-profile fall out with BDP and President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Khama went on to found the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF).
It seems then, that when Oatile does join the murky world of politics, he has plenty of homes to choose from!
