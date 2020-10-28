News
Police arrest suspect in Kumakwane cash heist
A police operation has swooped on a suspect in yesterday’s (Tuesday) cash-in-transit heist that took place in Kumakwane.
The suspect, a 45-year-old man of Taung near Ramotswa, is believed to have been part of a gang of six heavily armed men who robbed a Security Systems cash van of an undisclosed amount of money amid dramatic scenes in the day-light heist.
The incident sparked a massive police hunt and by late afternoon deployed resources which included trackers and the air-wing led to the arrest of one of the suspects.
Officer Commanding for No11 District, Senior Superintendent Modise Gabatshwane, confirmed this afternoon that the suspect was found in possession of large sums of cash.
“Yes I can confirm that there was an armed robbery in Kumakwane yesterday in which there was shooting. No one was injured in the incident. So far we have arrested a man near Ramotswa who was in possession of cash, for which origin we are still trying to establish” he said.
Although he was reluctant to disclose any further details of the incident, Senior Superintendent Gabatshwane was confident that the arrest would help them narrow their investigations into the heist.
A Security Systems van transporting cash from Gaborone to Gantsi was shot at and held up by six men just as it entered the village at a speed hump.
One of the security guards said that trouble started as soon as they exited Gabane when they nearly hit what looked like a spike along the road.
He said that they were then followed by a white Ford Ranger whose occupants opened fire on them as soon as they entered Kumakwane.
Police arrest suspect in Kumakwane cash heist
Avani’s P6 million ‘ghost’
Exposed by their naked pics
Always a winner with the Voice
Sparking a creative revolution
Why now BDP MPs?
New faces at Mokaragana
Wedding bells for Nnunu
MC Maswe’s life at 50
Presho’s new project
Dynamite to explode
The Phendula swings for KSB
DJ Zooms in on new revenue stream
Celeb edition with MC Theo
FWB adapts to the times
Building a better Botswana
Uplifting lives
Donor funds dry up for NGO
Fokon Bastard’s suspected killers drop u-turn bombshell
BOFEPUSU wants Industrial Court of Appeal
Taxi driver remanded for murder of married lover
Exposed by their naked pics
Botswana boxing mourns Maitewa
Tsotso so so good!
Police arrest suspect in Kumakwane cash heist
Wedding bells for Nnunu
Students on the frontline
BoFinet launched digital platform to showcase local talent
Why now BDP MPs?
Sparking a creative revolution
MC Maswe’s life at 50
New faces at Mokaragana
Presho’s new project
Celeb edition with MC Theo
Avani’s P6 million ‘ghost’
Dynamite to explode
Donor funds dry up for NGO
The Phendula swings for KSB
Fashion is love
DJ Zooms in on new revenue stream
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News16 hours ago
Exposed by their naked pics
-
Sports2 days ago
Tsotso so so good!
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Wedding bells for Nnunu
-
News3 days ago
Students on the frontline
-
Business3 days ago
BoFinet launched digital platform to showcase local talent
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Why now BDP MPs?
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Sparking a creative revolution
-
Entertainment1 day ago
MC Maswe’s life at 50