Tatisiding based Disco queen Presho is working on her second album to be released.

The 12 track album was initially scheduled for release at the end of this year, but due to challenges associated with Covid-19, the release date had to be postponed to 2021.

The 35-year-old released her first album “Intando Yakho” on 4th July in 2018.

Produced at Emjoe Records, the debut album has memorable songs such as “Tsala yame”, “Libaliwe”, Samuel, “Bazali”, “Ukholo lwami”, and the title track “Itando yakho”.

For her second album, Presho has ditched Emjoe for Mru Music Production.