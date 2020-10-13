On 20 October, Makaleng native, Taboka Kombani – known as Sbonda in the music world – will release his first single as a teaser for his upcoming album.

The track ‘Perekedza’ was mastered by renowned South Africa-based Zimbabwean Producer, Dubblin, who has worked with the likes of Spiza Valentino, Gouveia and A.T.I.

The six-track Afro/Kwasa album is set to hit the shelves late this year, and comes in the midst of Sbonda’s disappointing 2019 debut album, ‘A nka tsena?’

According to the artist, ‘Perekedza’ is a love story played out in a beautiful African setting.

Although not yet a household name, Sbonda has been around.

He has performed alongside some of the biggest local names, including: Mapetla, P-Mag, Skazzo, Estrada, MC Maswe and Vee.

His highlights include performing at the Kwambala Music Festival and the annual Dablas July in Area W.