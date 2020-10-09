News
Suspected FMD outbreak in Okavango
A suspected outbreak of Foot and Mouth disease has been reported in Nxamasere extension area in the Okavango sub-district, forcing government to suspend transportation of some animals and their fresh produce from the area.
Director of Veterinary Services, Letlhogile Modisa, confirmed in a media statement this week that the suspicion was raised during a recent routine disease surveillance in the area where officers noticed some cattle that were showing suspicious signs of the animal disease.
Modisa therefore issued a directive to suspend with immediate effect movement of all cloven-hoofed animals and their fresh products through and out of Nxamasere extension area that includes zone 2b.
“Farmers are urged and required to cooperate with government officials and round up animals as and when they are required to do so without fail. They are also expected to report any sick animals without delay,” Modisa directed.
