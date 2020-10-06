News
Teacher charged with defilement remains locked up
A Ditshegwane Primary School teacher accused of defiling a Standard 7 girl at his school, will spend Independence in custody after his remand was extended by another month.
Seeking bail before Molepolole Magistrate Court last Thursday, Letlhaetse Motshegare, 49, looked a broken man as he learnt he would remain behind bars until 29 October.
The Standard 3 teacher is said to have been abusing his 14-year-old neighbour since last January. The child is now five months pregnant and unable to have an abortion as the family had initially planned.
Motshegare was arrested on 14 August after the girl’s mother reportedly traced footprints leading from her daughter’s room to his nearby home.
When confronted by neighbours, Motshegare allegedly confessed that the footprints were indeed his. However, he apparently claimed to have been visiting the girl to remind her to prepare for an upcoming exam at school.
Ironically, it was exams that led to Motshegare’s failed bail attempt.
Both the prosecution and the social welfare officer requested the accused remain locked up to allow the complainant to complete her Primary School Leaver’s Examinations (PSLE) in peace.
“May the accused be further remanded in custody since he is a neighbour to the victim who is also sitting for her final examinations. If he is released on bail it will intimidate and disturb her in writing her exams,” stressed Inspector Batsalelwang Mosebola when addressing the court.
In his initial arraignment, Motshegare had begged for freedom on the basis he was caring for his 93-year-old father and that the old man would be helpless without him.
This time the Tlhaping ward native argued it was impossible for him to find an attorney while incarcerated. He also pointed out that as a teacher he left government things and his class unattended.
Once again, his plea proved futile.
As things stand, the police are said to have written to Motshegare’s employer, the Ministry of Basic Education, officially informing them about the defilement charge levelled against him.
Meanwhile, the disgraced educator could find himself in further trouble. Police sources have told The Voice Motshegare is believed to have defiled a classmate of the complainant’s, who is also aged 14.
According to the sources, the cops and social welfare office are waiting for the girl to complete her final examinations before following up on the allegations.
