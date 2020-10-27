Connect with us

The Phendula swings for KSB

7 hours ago

The Phendula swings for KSB

Local DJ KSB is a man determined to leave his mark on the music industry.

His latest single ‘Phendula’, set for release today (Friday), has the potential to become one of the tracks of the summer.

The Amapiano offering features South Africa’s Limpopo-based star Juizee, best known for his ‘Hamba Juba’ jam.

The song is part of the EP ‘The Focus Package’ planned for release sometime next week.

‘Phendula’ bears KSB’s trademark sound and boasts a similar beat to his popular 2019 track ‘Martha’.

RATING: 9/10

