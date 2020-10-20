Entertainment
The rise of star records
Kwasa-Kwasa and Rhumba are two of the more popular genres in Botswana, particularly in Francistown and surrounding areas.
One of the recording companies of choice in the second city over the years has been Star Records, founded by producer Star Benjamin.
As well as working with some of the biggest names in the industry, Benjamin has also recorded a number of massive tracks, including recent hits ‘Corona’ (Jeff Matheatau), ‘Le dira jang Makgoa’ (Afro Rhumba Stars) and ‘100% Commando’ (Nelly Lycoco).
Other notable artists Benjamin has worked with include: Snake Poison, DT & Cobra Musica, Lebi wa Batswana, Skwata Dancers, Nelly Lycoco, Excellent Rhumba Stars, Mots Stars, Ernie Musica and Framaco.
Benjamin started as a recording artist in 2001 before setting up a studio in 2008.
Now you know where to go for your Kwasa/Rhumba touch!
