Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) Chief Executive Officer, Thapelo Tsheole has been re-elected as the Chairperson of the Committee of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Stock Exchanges (CoSSE).

Tsheole was re-elected as the Chairperson of the Committee on Tuesday through the virtual CoSSE meeting along with John Kamanga, the CEO of Malawi Stock Exchange who was re-elected as the Deputy Chairperson.

Tsheole’s new term will run until March 2020.

After his re-election to lead the Committee, Tsheole said the development of regional securities exchanges remain high on CoSSE’s agenda.

He noted that it is the collective effort of the exchange members to work together to foster synergies that will serve to promote harmonization in a bid to promote cross-border listings amongst members.

Tsheole further said exchange members should work together to encourage the transfer of securities markets’ intellectual capital and technical expertise among member exchanges, increase liquidity for regional exchanges and strive towards development of efficient, fair and transparent securities markets within the SADC region.

“I am confident that with the support of the members, we can achieve our goals,” he said.

The Committee was established in 1997 with the hope of improving the operational, regulatory and technical underpinnings and capabilities of SADC Exchanges in order to make their securities markets more attractive to both regional and international investors.