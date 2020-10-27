Wedding bells will ring for the first lady of jazz, Nnunu Ramogotsi next month.

The stunning singer is expected to tie the knot with her fiancé Richard Nil on 28 November in what is sure to be a lavish ceremony.

It seems ‘Mmasonoko’, whose bitter break up with her ex was well documented, has finally found her happily ever after.

I know a lot of men who will be devastated at the news as the star oozes sex appeal!

Anyway, Shaya loves Love and a story like this really warms the heart.

So congratulations again Mmasonoko – please don’t let Shaya’s invite get lost in the mail!