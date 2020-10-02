News
Wheels of justice turning slow in murder case
Suspect has been on bail since 2013
In 2009 Keitumetse Baliki was arrested in Pandamatenga in connection with the suspected murder of his girlfriend and mother of his child.
The Tutume man was aged 29 at the time. 11 years later, Baliki’s trial is yet to resume.
The now 40-year-old appeared before Francistown High Court Judge Barnabas Nyamadzabo on Monday.
The weary-looking Baliki was given a tongue lashing by the judge for arriving late in court even after being reminded of the date by the plaintiff’s legal team.
“You’re lucky that a warrant of arrest was not issued or you’d be going to jail,” warned Nyamadzabo.
His head bowed, Baliki who did not have legal representation shifted nervously in the dock as new dates for his court appearance were readout.
Justice Nyamadzabo ordered that he should appear on 17th November for Status Hearing and new trial dates were set for 21st-22nd January 2021.
Baliki is accused of stabbing his girlfriend with a wooden spear between the shoulder blades, puncturing her lung in the process.
Speaking briefly outside court Baliki said he had no idea why it has taken this long for the trial to resume.
“I don’t want to talk much about this case, I’m just waiting for the law to take its cause,” he said before walking off to the bus rank to catch a bus to Tutume.
