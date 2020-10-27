Entertainment
Why now BDP MPs?
Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Members of Parliament need to take a long hard look in the mirror.
Having turned down a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) motion by Mahalapye East MP, Yandani Boko back in August, they are now pretending to be at the forefront of this war.
We see you guys, we see you very clearly.
Shaya is wondering what changed in the two months since you throw out Boko’s motion.
Please take the backseat and let Boko and some NGOs including Resego Kgosidintsi lead us.
Playing politics over such an important issue, shame on you!
