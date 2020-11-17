As clearly stated on the cover, this is an anthology of poems.

The spoken word rarely makes it into Grooving in the Ghetto, but there’s always an exception.

These are poems from various spoken word artists like Lesang Boikanyo, Gracious Ntebang, Patience Ntwaetsile, Judith Christmas and Chimwemwe Banda.

Some of the impressive pieces include ‘Ocean Escape’, Let me introduce myself, Obscurity, Sun and My Silent While.

It’s an anthology that takes a reader through a rollercoaster of emotions.

Like stated, it is indeed a manifold of a piece of poetry that speaks from the heart and resonates to comfort those broken but still find the courage to rise.

If you’re a fan of the spoken word, this book may just tickle your fancy.

Rating: 8 out of 10.