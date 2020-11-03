Entertainment
Alive and kicking
A fortnight ago footy fans were surprised to read a story in this publication which mentioned the demise of one of the best football administrators to ever come out of this country.
Former Township Rollers Coach and BFA Technical Director, Sonnyboy Sethibe said he got the shock of his life when he received calls from friends and relatives who wanted to know if he was fine.
This was after ‘RIP’ was incorrectly put next to his name in the article.
Talk about terrible fact-checking!
Being the gentleman he is, Sethibe said he quickly realised he was being confused with his predecessor Banks Panene, who sadly passed on shortly after a successful season with Rollers.
Well, perhaps it’s a sign Mr Sethibe, you’ve been missing from football for so long, maybe it’s time you came back.
The football Gods might be speaking in tongues.
Once again, thank you for being such a good sport.
Shaya is humbled by your kindness and slightly embarrassed by the slip up.
Court Diary 30.04.20
