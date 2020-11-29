News
BOFINET engage local producers for UPIC Tv content
Botswana Fibre Networks (BOFINET) this week signed contracts with 20 local content producers and filmmakers to provide content for UPIC Tv.
UPIC Tv, a digital subscription-based streaming service was launched la month as a platform to showcase local talent.
Giving a keynote speech at the signing ceremony, Acting Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Mogomotsi Banabotlhe said UPICtv platform presents the country with an opportunity to do something really impactful for Botswana’s digital and creative economy.
He said this is because it gives local producers a distribution channel, to showcase their wonderful work to Batswana and the rest of the world.
“Our stories matter and deserve a place in the global film and television market,” Banabotlhe said.
The Acting Deputy P.S noted that government is partnering with the creative industry, to leverage their contribution in a symbiotic relationship for the diversification and growth of the local economy
For his part, BOFINET Chief Executive Officer, Mabua Mabua emphasized his organization’s pledge to support local creative industry.
“I stand here today, to further emphasize our pledge, as BoFiNet, to the local creative industry at large, and that we will continue availing the resources requisite to ensure that this project is sustainable,” said Mabua.
Mabua stated that local stories are rich, unique and are at the core of what Botswana is today.
