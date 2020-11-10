Connect with us

Popular comedians, Dona Bw and Boldwin Bals Donwill be the main guests at the Ribs Night Out event to be held at Lifestyle Pub and Shishanyama.

The Riverwalk joint will have Chef Gustos amongst the artists who will be entertaining guests on the 25th of this month.

Tickets sell for P250 and due to Covid-19 regulations, only a limited number of people will be allowed.

