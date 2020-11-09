News
Boy, 7, drowns in a sewage pond
Police in Maun are investigating a case in which a seven-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a sewage pond last Saturday afternoon.
Maun police Station Commander, Chenamo Orateng, confirmed that the incident happened at Maitlamo Junior Secondary school where the boy stayed with his mother who is a teacher at the school.
“We received a report to the effect that a child had fallen into the sewage pond at Maitlamo. By the time we got there, it was already too late despite our quick response. With the help of the fire department, we managed to pull him out,” explained Orateng.
He added that the non-responsive boy was immediately rushed to Letsholathebe Memorial hospital where he was certified dead upon arrival.
It is alleged that the boy was last seen playing near the ponds and his mother became worried after he disappeared and did not respond to her calls.
She then sent the elder sibling to look for him only for his motionless body to be found in the sewage pond.
The station commander has urged parents to be more vigilant and look out for their children to avoid such fatal accidents. “They should also ensure that the kids play in a safe environment away from life threatening objects,” he advised.
Court Diary 30.04.20
