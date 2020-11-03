Connect with us

Brando’s back!

Local radio personality, Brando Keabilwe, who has been keeping Shaya busy with his comedy skits on social media, will soon be back on the airwaves.

Brando, who hosted a popular morning show, is coming back for a second bite of the pie.

Shaya was not able to establish if this means the reincarnation of Inspector Magagula but Brando’s return is a welcome development.

Meanwhile, another birdie has told Shaya that Mr O is also headed to Gabz FM for a prominent slot.

Good luck gentleman, although Shaya is not one for recycling, radio does need your brains.

