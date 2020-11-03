Local radio personality, Brando Keabilwe, who has been keeping Shaya busy with his comedy skits on social media, will soon be back on the airwaves.

Brando, who hosted a popular morning show, is coming back for a second bite of the pie.

Shaya was not able to establish if this means the reincarnation of Inspector Magagula but Brando’s return is a welcome development.

Meanwhile, another birdie has told Shaya that Mr O is also headed to Gabz FM for a prominent slot.

Good luck gentleman, although Shaya is not one for recycling, radio does need your brains.