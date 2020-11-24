Entertainment
Calling all actors
Aspiring actors and actresses are advised to come for auditions at Supa Ngwao Museum this Saturday.
The Directors of Painville Drama, a locally produced movie by Ink Films Production, will premier the trailer and also cast members.
“Auditions are free and start in the morning. With this production, we intend to take Francistown to another level,” said Quints Mbangwa, who plays the lead role in the movie.
According to Mbangwa, Painville is a drama that reflects the social ills and challenges faced by communities, government, and youth.
“It is through this piece of art that we see our local actors becoming storytellers of their own culture. We intend to show cultural dynamics and the revolution of creative arts as we know it,” he added.
The movie switches between Setswana, Ikalanga and Ndebele, with English subtitles.
It touches on topics such as Gender-Based Violence, drug abuse and sexual indecency.
Maintenance case takes testicle twist
Mathambo breaks silence on P100 Billion Butterfly case
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
Infers Group tackles mental health issues
My top 5 local tunes with Neo Nkele
Things they say
Whats up with the new comms team
Nelly’s new dance
Calling all actors
Fizo drops Tshipiditonto
ATI on the line-up for weekend vibes
Titty bounces back
Overthrust live GBV show
Afro Pop star, Lizibo speaks to celeb edition
Local musicians receive P1, 000 Spar vouchers
A seat with one of Botswana’s first female karatekas
Chutney closes in ghetto and Maun
Liquid Telecom to buy back shares from BPC
Lesaso denies BDP links
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
Chutney closes in ghetto and Maun
Multichoice Botswana appoints new MD
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top
Things they say
Whats up with the new comms team
My top 5 local tunes with Neo Nkele
Nelly’s new dance
Infers Group tackles mental health issues
Lucky BTC customer wins Toyota Legend 50
The genius lives on
Calling all actors
Local musicians receive P1, 000 Spar vouchers
Lesaso denies BDP links
Liquid Telecom to buy back shares from BPC
Fizo drops Tshipiditonto
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
Entertainment19 hours ago
Motsetserepa’s dodgy behaviour exposed
-
News5 days ago
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
-
News7 days ago
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
-
News7 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
-
News5 days ago
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
-
Business19 hours ago
Chutney closes in ghetto and Maun
-
Business20 hours ago
Multichoice Botswana appoints new MD
-
Entertainment18 hours ago
Versatile vocalist tipped for the top