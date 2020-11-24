Aspiring actors and actresses are advised to come for auditions at Supa Ngwao Museum this Saturday.

The Directors of Painville Drama, a locally produced movie by Ink Films Production, will premier the trailer and also cast members.

“Auditions are free and start in the morning. With this production, we intend to take Francistown to another level,” said Quints Mbangwa, who plays the lead role in the movie.

According to Mbangwa, Painville is a drama that reflects the social ills and challenges faced by communities, government, and youth.

“It is through this piece of art that we see our local actors becoming storytellers of their own culture. We intend to show cultural dynamics and the revolution of creative arts as we know it,” he added.

The movie switches between Setswana, Ikalanga and Ndebele, with English subtitles.

It touches on topics such as Gender-Based Violence, drug abuse and sexual indecency.