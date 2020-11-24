Business
Chutney closes in ghetto and Maun
A little over two years after opening for business at Sunshine Plaza Mall in Francistown, Chutney Restaurant has closed its doors in the second city.
The eatery, which specialized in Indian cuisine, was officially opened with much fanfare and pompon 11 June 2018.
The Ghetto outlet stretched Chutney’s reach across Botswana and increased their empire to three, with branches already established in Maun and Gaborone.
Sadly, on 1st November, the popular joint sold their last plates in both Francistown and Maun, having struggled with low sales since the outbreak of Covid-19.
Chutney is a family-owned business run by husband and wife duo, Sridharan Gopalakrishnan and Renuka Sridharan from India.
Explaining the difficult decision to close two of their restaurants, 56-year-old Gopalakrishnan told Voice Money it no longer made business sense to keep the operation running while not making enough to cover overheads.
“The closure of borders and international flights hit us really bad in Maun. We relied on both international and domestic tourists who visited the town, but the numbers were very low even with partial easing of restriction,” griped Gopalakrishnan.
He ruefully revealed the twin closure has left 20 young people unemployed.
“It was really painful for me to tell these young people that they couldn’t come to work anymore. There’s nothing I could do, in fact, I think I remained opened to keep them employed for a little longer,” he admitted.
Gopalakkrishna has put both the Francistown and Maun businesses up for sale, while he turns his focus to his flagship restaurant in Gaborone.
“Covid-19 has hit us hard, it’s a pity there’s no rescue plan for businesses like ours to at least help us keep these young people employed.”
The restaurant is famous for its rice delicacies such as biryani chicken, curd rice and sambar sadham. Their bread, including naan, roti and paratha, was also a hit with customers.
Chutney Restaurant expertly combined Indian cuisine with some delectable Chinese fusion to create a unique taste that has set them apart from other Indian restaurants.
A seat with one of Botswana’s first female karatekas
Chutney closes in ghetto and Maun
Liquid Telecom to buy back shares from BPC
Lesaso denies BDP links
Lucky BTC customer wins Toyota Legend 50
Circus in Parliament
Multichoice Botswana appoints new MD
The genius lives on
Moswaane clashes with Motaosane
Tertiary education for a few
Butterfly finally speaks
Ghetto’s GBV crusade
“Time to restructure the economy!” – Serame
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
The curse of the Kalafatis
Mother hangs herself after daughter steals granny’s money
Kasane bloodbath gets Ghetto talking
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
Mother hangs herself after daughter steals granny’s money
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
The curse of the Kalafatis
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
Scar threatens to pull down the FB Page
My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri
SONA fails to answer the Arts industry’s SOS
Clearly being a leader is not that difficult
Touch Motswak tswak drops S.W.A.P
Kasane bloodbath gets Ghetto talking
Controversial rapper finally finds love
The long awaited “Bilogo dance 2020”
A rollercoaster of emotions in the spoken word
Lekomba to release new debut album
The golden boys collaborate with Vanessa Nkele
Lucky BTC customer wins Toyota Legend 50
Butterfly finally speaks
The genius lives on
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
-
News7 days ago
Mother hangs herself after daughter steals granny’s money
-
News6 days ago
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
-
News6 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
-
News6 days ago
The curse of the Kalafatis
-
News4 days ago
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Scar threatens to pull down the FB Page
-
Entertainment7 days ago
My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri