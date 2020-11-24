Moswaane vs Motaosane

This week Parliament debate turned into a circus with Member of Parliament for Thamaga/Kumakwane, Palelo Motaosane and MP for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane exchanging distasteful words.

Although there has been an exchange of unpleasant words between the ruling MPs and those from the opposition before, the recent exchange between the two caught many people’s attention. The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engages Political Analysts to explain the latest behaviour.

Motsomi Marobela

The recent outburst shows that people are now free to ventilate their frustrations unlike in the past where they were forced to speak along party lines and go with what has been agreed on at party caucus.

The system of speaking only what the party wants has for long brought displeasure to the backbench and the question is how the leadership will handle it. Will the Botswana Democratic Party keep on suspending outspoken members?

Moswaane has been an outspoken independent person all along but what happened on Tuesday was not a healthy debate and it is unfortunate.

MPs are more vocal on corruption issues, which the President had promised to fight but now he is found to be involved in.

We expect more robust engagements in the coming sittings especially with high profile cases falling apart.

BDP MPs should be worried more because at the end it is the taxpayers money used to settle the bill.

Masisi’s failure to keep his word especially in fighting corruption will pit him against his own team.

Taking his opponents to court has been nothing else but an embarrassment. The question is, how long will the MPs keep quiet?

Leonard Sesa

I think people want to showcase their own beliefs.

Broadcasting the Parliament live could also be said to be a contributory factor because they know that people are watching them.

If you look at it closely most of the outspoken people are those who are experienced and had expected to be made Ministers, there is some bitterness in voicing their issues.

MPs should know that there are other committees that they can serve under instead of cabinet.

They badly feel overlooked in preference of the newcomers.

Their behaviour is suicidal and you can see that some no longer have interest in contesting in future.

For example Mephato Reatile (MP for Jwaneng/ Mabutsane) is already fighting with his regional structures and it is clear that having changed parties before, he will not make a comeback and now, it is a kiss and say goodbye.

Sennye Obuseng

The current Parliament has a totally different caliber of MPS.

The opposition representatives have upped their game and are pilling pressure on the BDP.

In the last parliament (2014-2019), the opposition’s caucus was less robust, less organised and its leader, Duma Boko was more interactive during the State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech only but Dumelang Saleshando (Leader of Opposition) is fully engaged.

Saleshando is always prepared and leading the onslaught while Kenny Kapinga (MP for Okavango) brings his experience from the police and ambassador positions he held before.

Although the debate has been good for the society, what happened between Moswaane and Motaosane does not give us the best of the parliament.

However, having proceedings live could be playing a major role since it is accessible to many voters.

Social media also plays a part as MPs see the feedback from the people well on time.