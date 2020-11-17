Entertainment
Clearly being a leader is not that difficult
“I don’t know why women are reluctant to take up leadership positions. President Masisi was in Selebi Phikwe, he donated a ram and a buck and took a flight back to Gaborone. He was executing his Presidential duties and will be paid fully for that. Clearly being a leader is not that difficult!”
Dumelang Saleshando speaking at the BOSETU Annual Gender Conference.
