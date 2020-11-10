The fast Gaborone City lifestyle seems to have caught comedian, Batumi Ngube, better known as Tamabrown, off guard.

Weeks after relocating from Francistown to the capital, things appear to be falling apart in the popular comedian’s love life.

Information reaching Shaya is that his partner, Connie Tlale has given up on their relationship and decided to return to the second city.

Tamabrown used to attend shows and do interviews with Tlale.

Their relationship was well-known and the funnyman would often post about her on social media.

However, Shaya’s sources claim Tamabrown has fallen for an employee at one of the local mobile giants. The woman is known to Shaya; my advice is that you should tread carefully lest you lose a potential wife for le GC!