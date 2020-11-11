*Jako Hubona turns to Ngakaagae for defence

The Directorate of Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) lead investigator in the P100 billion Khama- Motsepe money-laundering case, Jako Hubona has landed in hot soup.

Hubona it has emerged has been left high and dry by his employers, the Attorney General to defend himself against a million Pula defamation suit targeting him in his personal capacity.

Hubona has been slapped with the lawsuit by former President Ian Khama, former Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) Director General (DG) Isaac Kgosi, suspended DIS agent, Welheminah Mphoeng Maswabi code named ‘Butterfly’ as well South African Businesswoman, Bridgtte Motsepe.

Confirming that Hubona has been left in the lurch by government and forced to dig deep in his own pocket for his own defence, his lawyer, senior counsel, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae said, “He has been slapped with defamation suit on his personal capacity so I guess he thought he may not be getting the necessary ‘protection’ from the employer for reasons best known by them and so he had to make sure he is covered.”

“I have been briefed by him (Hubona), his file is with us.”

Hubona landed in trouble for filing affidavits alleging Khama, South African businessperson Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and others stole P100 billion from Bank of Botswana and routed it through South African banks to fund terrorism.

Both the Reserve Bank and South African banks implicated in the fraud vehemently denied the allegations.

The four accused argued that Hubona had fabricated evidence in a deliberate effort to defame and tarnish their names.

They are also suing the Botswana Government for a total of 105 million for reputational damage.

Meanwhile Maswabi’s financing terrorism case continues before the Broadhurst Magistrate Court on November 17th