Having been missing in action for most of 2020, Tati River Lodge is back this Sunday with an entertaining luncheon.

According to the organiser, DJ Cue, the event will start at 10 am until 9 in the evening.

“We want people to come and enjoy our sumptuous meals and listen to soothing music from our DJs,” he said, adding everything is in place to ensure all Covid-19 protocols are observed.

“We’re mindful of the permissible number of people and what we can and cannot do,” Cue stressed, adding, “It’s only P100, which is inclusive of lunch.”