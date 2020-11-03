A year after leaving his job as Eyadini resident DJ in Durban, DJ Deuce (Duncan Mmeshe) still has a thing for the South African city.

The producer recently released a new single featuring one of Durban’s finest, Fey.

The track, ‘Umuntu wam’ is a Gold Vinyl Studio production while vocal recording and mastering was done at Fey Creation Studio in Durban.

According to Duece, everything was done virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The new song is sure to create waves especially with a new video soon to be shot in Francistown.

Shooting of the video commences on 15 November and some of the featured locations include Galleria Hotel and El Paradiso Pub in Monarch.

Rating: 9/10