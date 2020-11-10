A former dancer for BenTen, Kefilwe Motsamai, 39, is determined to get her solo career going since parting ways with her former employer in 2018.

The Tutume native, who currently resides in Sebina, is working on her sixth single of the year and hopes to release a full album titled ‘Wa Darlie’ next January.

The House/Kwasa artist, who goes by the stage name Fifi Wa Mazoti, is best known for her hit song ‘Malome’ featuring Fizo.