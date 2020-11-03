Indian community to assist BOMU with food hampers

With Covid-19 effectively keeping the entertainment industry in lockdown, the Indian community have answered Botswana Musicians Union’s (BOMU) distress call.

Set to be rolled out in the second week of November, the initiative will provide entertainers with food hampers and toiletries to help them ‘get by’ as the wait for the industry to reopen rumbles agonisingly on.

The scheme will be accessible to all artists in Botswana, even those who are not members of the union.

Confirming as much, newly elected BOMU President Phemelo Lesokwane, who also trades by stage name Fresh Les, explained preference would be given to those who do not have full-time jobs.

“We decided as a union not to sit around whilst we members go to bed hungry. I don’t want to even start telling you the hardships our members go through, I feel it is an old song now! The food hampers and toiletries will be available to all artists in Botswana regardless if they are members of BOMU.”

Lesokwane further revealed, in partnership with the community, a fund will be set up to assist the ailing industry.

“The truth is most have not had any means of income for months now. We can’t fold our arms and do nothing! Hence why we approached Choppies, which in turn invited the Indian community association,” disclosed the BOMU top dog, who urged artists to register for the initiative as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Lesokwane confirmed there will be no BOMU Awards this year.

“This is mainly because not many artists have released new work because of the restrictions. Only a couple of artists managed to have projects out this year, so it wouldn’t make sense to have awards which would cater for a select and very select few,” he concluded.