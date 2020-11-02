Two former students traced their steps back to Francistown’s Mahube Primary School this Thursday bearing generous gifts.

Lovemore Luke and Thalisa Butale, whose entire primary school lives were spent at the Somerset-based institution, donated 27 pairs of school shoes between them.

Both successful business owners in their own right, the duo were desperate to give something back to the school that nurtured their early education.

“My time in this school, from 1994 until 2000, was incredible. That is why I saw it fit to return and give to the needy students.

“I own a company called Le Luke Power Eng in Gaborone. I am not yet rich but I saw it fit to share whatever I have with the school. Even though it is not much we tried; this is our school and we promise to keep on helping!” exclaimed Luke, whose company specializes in electric fencing, CCTV, electricity installation, air-conditioning and maintenance.

Luke’s fellow Good Samaritan, Butale, who owns Thalisa Beauty Spa, an exceedingly popular beauty spa located in Area A, was quick to thank Somerset Extension Councillor, Thata Tselawa, for getting in touch.

“Having a youthful councilor in the area makes things easier as he can easily see what is lacking and asks for help,” she noted.

For her part, the school head, Gladys Thuma, said it was ‘overwhelming’ to see past pupils giving back so generously.

“We really appreciate the special gifts we received today. I would also like to thank our area Councilor, Tselawa, who always visits our school to check on what we need and how we can be assisted. I wish he can continue doing that, as when students study having full school uniform they don’t think too much but only focus on the books,” stressed Thuma.

Giving the closing remarks, Councillor Tselawa noted that those who bring happiness with their kind gestures are indeed blessed.

“As a Councillor, I urge all the companies in Francistown to take part in helping those in need. Most people have been affected by Covid-19, so buying a shoe for a student is a great help to any parents wondering where they will get money to buy school shoes for their child,” he said.