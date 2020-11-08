Extension II Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi has extended remand for former Uganda Member of Parliament, Tonny Nsubuga Kipoi, pending police investigations on his waiver.

The former Ugandan legislator was arraigned before court last Friday facing two charges of re-entering Botswana while declared a prohibited immigrant and obtaining by false pretenses.

Kipoi was deported to Uganda in March 2018 after he was arrested by Botswana Police for allegedly of masquerading as a traditional doctor and defrauding four female victims of more than P290 000 between May and January 2017.

During his time of arrest in Botswana, the accused person was wanted by the Ugandan government in connection with allegations of plotting to overthrow the Government.

It is alleged Kipoi and six soldiers, between November 2012 and December 2013, in diverse places, convened meetings to recruit soldiers to jeopardise the security of the country.

It is alleged he also financed the Allied Democratic Front (ADF) rebel group.

Court heard that on the 15th of October Kipoi was arrested at his girlfriend’s house in Tlokweng.

During arrest, he allegedly produced a waiver which allowed him to re-enter the country.

Police investigations revealed that the accused person entered Botswana on the 9th of February and exited on the 9th of March.

“His waiver was issued in August. The police are still investigating how he was issued a waiver while outside the country and how he re-entered the country after crossing the border in March. The investigations also revealed that he is using a South African passport. We plead with this honourable court to give the investigating officers more time to complete their investigations. We therefore apply for extension of his remand,” the prosecution pleaded with court.

Kipoi has since filed with the High Court his intention to sue Botswana government for unlawful detention.

Magistrate Mmesi agreed to give the investigating officers more time to complete their investigations.

He ordered that the accused person be further remanded and that he appear in court on the 13th of November for mention.