A Standard 5 girl believed to have been sexually abused, died last Thursday following an unsuccessful womb operation at Jwaneng Mine Hospital.

The 11-year-old girl is said to have complained about severe abdominal pains and her 46-year-old mother took her to the hospital.

Upon being examined by the doctor, he suspected sexual molestation as the girl allegedly had yellowish discharge which the doctor decided she should be taken for a minor operation.

According to the police, it was not clear if the girl lost her life when the operation was still being conducted or after it was done. Later on, the concerned mother reported the matter to the police.

Confirming the incident, Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basuti, said they were still investigating the case and awaiting post-mortem results.

“As for now we have not yet charged anyone. The post-mortem result will be the ones to guide us. That is when we can have a way forward and know the possible charge since there were also suspicions of rape,” explained Superintendent Basuti who revealed that they have not yet interviewed the parents and will continue with their investigations after the girl’s burial.