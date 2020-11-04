News
Girl 11, dies after unsuccessful womb operation
A Standard 5 girl believed to have been sexually abused, died last Thursday following an unsuccessful womb operation at Jwaneng Mine Hospital.
The 11-year-old girl is said to have complained about severe abdominal pains and her 46-year-old mother took her to the hospital.
Upon being examined by the doctor, he suspected sexual molestation as the girl allegedly had yellowish discharge which the doctor decided she should be taken for a minor operation.
According to the police, it was not clear if the girl lost her life when the operation was still being conducted or after it was done. Later on, the concerned mother reported the matter to the police.
Confirming the incident, Jwaneng Police Station Commander Superintendent Thuso Basuti, said they were still investigating the case and awaiting post-mortem results.
“As for now we have not yet charged anyone. The post-mortem result will be the ones to guide us. That is when we can have a way forward and know the possible charge since there were also suspicions of rape,” explained Superintendent Basuti who revealed that they have not yet interviewed the parents and will continue with their investigations after the girl’s burial.
Tidimane snatches Gaborone Senior Open Championships
Customary court presiding officers to be trained
Girl, 12, loses leg after hippo attack
Girl 11, dies after unsuccessful womb operation
Sodomised and stoned to death
Boy, 7, commits suicide
Finally time to eat!
My top 5 local tunes with Tshephang Mabaila
Police brutality
Brando’s back!
Democracy is not dead- BMD
Alive and kicking
Nyangabwe hill fest
Tee Kay’s December deadline
DJ Duece flows again
DJ Nfazo’s Sunday memories
Kooly K arrives with Makoti
No life changing concert
Celeb edition with DJ Guyvos
Touching base
Kumakwane cash heist suspect awaits bail ruling
Application denied!
Girl 11, dies after unsuccessful womb operation
Former students donate to Mahube Primary School
Boy, 7, commits suicide
Finally time to eat!
Democracy is not dead- BMD
Police brutality
Brando’s back!
My top 5 local tunes with Tshephang Mabaila
Alive and kicking
UN cautions against grey imports
DJ Duece flows again
Nyangabwe hill fest
Tee Kay’s December deadline
Girl, 12, loses leg after hippo attack
Sodomised and stoned to death
Tlou Energy still in search for funding
Lockdowns hit property market
Master chef
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Kumakwane cash heist suspect awaits bail ruling
-
News5 days ago
Application denied!
-
News5 days ago
Former students donate to Mahube Primary School
-
News1 day ago
Boy, 7, commits suicide
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Finally time to eat!
-
News1 day ago
Democracy is not dead- BMD
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Police brutality
-
Entertainment1 day ago
Brando’s back!