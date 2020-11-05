Institute of Development Management (IDM) and Choppies will work together on an exciting new partnership after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) last Friday.

Choppies Chief Operations, Ranjith Ravindranathan explained the MOU will focus on developing Culinary Arts, specifically baking skills, in the country.

He revealed the Choppies board recently approved a share value initiative designed to ensure every single Thebe created by Choppies is shared by all stakeholders, including suppliers and the community at large.

Ravindranathan noted that the new partnership with IDM was a step towards achieving this initiative.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ministry of Investment Trade and Industry, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Lameck Nthekelang applauded IDM and Choppies for agreeing to work together.

He described the development as a welcome move, fully- supported by Government as it will ultimately create employment opportunities for Batswana.

“This program, I am told, was further enhanced to enable citizens to consider venturing into the bakery, confectionery and pastry business, which has necessitated this partnership with Choppies.

“Choppies on the other hand, with a wide footprint across the length and breadth of this country, will provide mentorship opportunities and practical training to trainees, equipping them with practical skills to go and start up these businesses,” praised Nthekelang.

He said his Ministry restricts importation of baked goods, including all types of bread, pastries, cookies, muffins, scones, cupcakes and other baked products prepared from flour or meal derived from some form of grain.

Nthekelang said he is happy to see two such prestigious institutions combining their efforts and partnering to facilitate the realisation of this statutory instrument.

For her part, IDM Country Director, Onalenna Seitio Kgokgwe said the partnership came about at the perfect time, particularly in light of Government’s recent efforts to give citizens a bigger portion in the production of bakery products locally.

She predicted the partnership would change the landscape and bridge the training and mentorship gap in the SMME sector.