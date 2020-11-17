He burst onto the showbiz scene in 2014 as a dancer for MC Maswe and The Beauty Queens.

Mojaboswa Modise, popularly known as “Thabomaswe yo Mosweu” was a fans’ favourite back then.

His energy and electric moves on stage were what made Maswe’s band one of the most sought after performing outfits.

However, four years ago, in 2017 “Lekomba” as he prefers to be called, went solo.

The 30-year-old is currently working on his debut album to be released sometime next year.

Titled “Atumela kwano”, the eight-track rhumba album is produced by Nicholas Emjoe Morupisi and will be recorded at Emjoe Records.

Grooving In The Ghetto hopes this Francistown based artist will bring the same energy he’s known for.