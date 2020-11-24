Business
Lucky BTC customer wins Toyota Legend 50
For one to qualify for the competition, which came to an end on 28 October, they simply had to recharge with P30 or more airtime
Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) lucky customer, Sisinyane Pauline Mogome is the proud owner of a brand new Toyota Legend 50 courtesy of BTC’s ‘Recharge to Win’ Competition.
The Bokaa mother-of-six won herself the top of the range automobile on Thursday morning after being shortlisted along with two other customers.
For one to qualify for the competition, which came to an end on 28 October, they simply had to recharge with P30 or more airtime. Unlimited entries were allowed, so the more one topped up, the higher their chances of winning became.
This is the third vehicle BTC has given away, following a Toyota Land Cruiser, won by a female farmer from Shashe-Mooke, and a Toyota Hatchback.
As well as the cars, the corporation offers weekly P4, 000 cash prizes to customers as part of the promotion.
Speaking at Thursday’s event, BTC Managing Director, Anthony Masunga explained the competition was part of the company’s 40th-anniversary celebrations.
“We had big plans to celebrate this milestone of a homegrown company but unfortunately, Covid-19 happened,” not a rueful Masunga.
The MD stressed BTC ‘belongs to Batswana’, thus it is necessary to make the people happy, not just through services provided but also by giving back to them with initiatives such as ‘Recharge and Win’.
“In celebrating 40 years, we thought it necessary to give our customers something and we came up with this competition for customers to win themselves cars. This is the third and last car we are giving away today,” concluded Masunga.
After she was announced as the winner of the Toyota Legend 50, a jubilant Mogome could not stop thanking God for her life-changing luck. She was equally as grateful to BTC for running the competition.
A seat with one of Botswana’s first female karatekas
Chutney closes in ghetto and Maun
Liquid Telecom to buy back shares from BPC
Lesaso denies BDP links
Lucky BTC customer wins Toyota Legend 50
Circus in Parliament
Multichoice Botswana appoints new MD
The genius lives on
Moswaane clashes with Motaosane
Tertiary education for a few
Butterfly finally speaks
Ghetto’s GBV crusade
“Time to restructure the economy!” – Serame
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
The curse of the Kalafatis
Mother hangs herself after daughter steals granny’s money
Kasane bloodbath gets Ghetto talking
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
Mother hangs herself after daughter steals granny’s money
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
The curse of the Kalafatis
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
Scar threatens to pull down the FB Page
My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri
SONA fails to answer the Arts industry’s SOS
Clearly being a leader is not that difficult
Touch Motswak tswak drops S.W.A.P
Kasane bloodbath gets Ghetto talking
Controversial rapper finally finds love
The long awaited “Bilogo dance 2020”
A rollercoaster of emotions in the spoken word
Lekomba to release new debut album
The golden boys collaborate with Vanessa Nkele
Lucky BTC customer wins Toyota Legend 50
Butterfly finally speaks
The genius lives on
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Suspected drug lord arrested in Kasane
-
News7 days ago
Mother hangs herself after daughter steals granny’s money
-
News6 days ago
Court of Appeal favours CEDA over axed employees
-
News6 days ago
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
-
News6 days ago
The curse of the Kalafatis
-
News4 days ago
Botswana showing warnings signs in overall governance
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Scar threatens to pull down the FB Page
-
Entertainment7 days ago
My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri