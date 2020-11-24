For one to qualify for the competition, which came to an end on 28 October, they simply had to recharge with P30 or more airtime

Botswana Telecommunications Corporation Limited (BTC) lucky customer, Sisinyane Pauline Mogome is the proud owner of a brand new Toyota Legend 50 courtesy of BTC’s ‘Recharge to Win’ Competition.

The Bokaa mother-of-six won herself the top of the range automobile on Thursday morning after being shortlisted along with two other customers.

For one to qualify for the competition, which came to an end on 28 October, they simply had to recharge with P30 or more airtime. Unlimited entries were allowed, so the more one topped up, the higher their chances of winning became.

This is the third vehicle BTC has given away, following a Toyota Land Cruiser, won by a female farmer from Shashe-Mooke, and a Toyota Hatchback.

As well as the cars, the corporation offers weekly P4, 000 cash prizes to customers as part of the promotion.

Speaking at Thursday’s event, BTC Managing Director, Anthony Masunga explained the competition was part of the company’s 40th-anniversary celebrations.

“We had big plans to celebrate this milestone of a homegrown company but unfortunately, Covid-19 happened,” not a rueful Masunga.

The MD stressed BTC ‘belongs to Batswana’, thus it is necessary to make the people happy, not just through services provided but also by giving back to them with initiatives such as ‘Recharge and Win’.

“In celebrating 40 years, we thought it necessary to give our customers something and we came up with this competition for customers to win themselves cars. This is the third and last car we are giving away today,” concluded Masunga.

After she was announced as the winner of the Toyota Legend 50, a jubilant Mogome could not stop thanking God for her life-changing luck. She was equally as grateful to BTC for running the competition.