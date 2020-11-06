Sports
Mares on a mission
Botswana confident ahead of Tanzania clash
Botswana senior women’s football team start their 2020 COSAFA campaign tomorrow (Saturday) with a tricky midday match against Tanzania.
The Mares will need to be at their best against a Tanzanian side who go into the Group C encounter full of confidence following their surprise 1-0 triumph over Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
With only one country from the three-team group guaranteed a place in the semi-finals, Saturday’s fixture – a 12:30 kickoff at Port Elizabeth’s Wolfson Stadium – is a must win for Botswana.
Although the Mares have not played an international game in over a year – the ladies last outing was a 2-0 loss to Zambia in an Olympic Qualifier back on 8 October 2019 – Coach Gaolethoo Nkutlwisang was in a confident mood when she spoke to Voice Sport this week.
Having studied the Tanzania vs Zimbabwe game in minute detail, Nkutlwisang admitted she was impressed with the Twiga Stars set-up.
“They are a youthful team and extremely fit. It is going to be a tough game; we should be prepared to run for the full 90 minutes,” said the coach, further praising the East African nation’s ‘strong midfield’.
However, the wily tactician said she identified a number of weaknesses in Tanzania’s style of play that Botswana can exploit.
“They do not play combination play but depend on the individual brilliance of four of their players. The good thing is I watched them with the girls on television, we analysed the match and we know what to expect. We have been training twice a day and my player are ready!” exclaimed Nkutlwisang, adding she has no injury worries and a fully-fit squad to pick from.
“Starting the competition with a win will boost our morale and I trust the girls not to disappoint,” concluded the coach.
After 13 months without a competitive game, the Mares will play two matches in three days. They take on Zimbabwe on Monday in a repeat of last year’s 3rd/4th play-off, which saw the Mighty Warriors run out 3-0 victors.
The winner of Botswana’s group will play the winner of Group A, which includes Eswatini, Comoros, Angola and the hosts, South Africa.
The other semi-final pits the winner of Group B (Lesotho, Zambia and Malawi) against the best runner-up from the three groups.
Mares on a mission
Nowhere to run!
Pay back Seretse’s P82 million
IDM, Choppies sign culinary arts MOU
Tidimane snatches Gaborone Senior Open Championships
Customary court presiding officers to be trained
Girl, 12, loses leg after hippo attack
Girl 11, dies after unsuccessful womb operation
Sodomised and stoned to death
Boy, 7, commits suicide
Finally time to eat!
My top 5 local tunes with Tshephang Mabaila
Police brutality
Brando’s back!
Democracy is not dead- BMD
Alive and kicking
Nyangabwe hill fest
Tee Kay’s December deadline
DJ Duece flows again
DJ Nfazo’s Sunday memories
Kumakwane cash heist suspect awaits bail ruling
Girl 11, dies after unsuccessful womb operation
Sodomised and stoned to death
Boy, 7, commits suicide
Finally time to eat!
Young mum disfigured in brutal axe attack
Brave neighbour saves lady from fiery grave
Pay back Seretse’s P82 million
Mahalapye elder left for dead in vicious burglary
Girl, 12, loses leg after hippo attack
Stillborn still missing after two months
My top 5 local tunes with Tshephang Mabaila
Further charges laid against former teacher
Police brutality
Double murder investigations complete
Democracy is not dead- BMD
Brando’s back!
Customary court presiding officers to be trained
Alive and kicking
UN cautions against grey imports
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Kumakwane cash heist suspect awaits bail ruling
-
News3 days ago
Girl 11, dies after unsuccessful womb operation
-
News3 days ago
Sodomised and stoned to death
-
News3 days ago
Boy, 7, commits suicide
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Finally time to eat!
-
News3 days ago
Young mum disfigured in brutal axe attack
-
News3 days ago
Brave neighbour saves lady from fiery grave
-
News2 days ago
Pay back Seretse’s P82 million