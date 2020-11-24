FRANCISTOWNERS REFLECT ON MPS WAR OF WORDS

Francistown West Member of Parliament and political Firebrand, Ignatius Moswaane was at it again this week, clashing with Palelo Motaosane of Thamaga/Kumakwane constituency during parliament session.

The two MP’s heated and dramatic exchange went on for some minutes as they hurled ugly names like “ thief and ‘wizard’ and a “fool,’ at each other much the amazement of Botswana television viewers.

Many Francistowners expressed their disappointment at the MPs performance this week.

The Voice Reporter Christinah Motlhabane went on the streets of Ftown to hear voters view on the incident.

ROBERT MAPOSA – PENSIONER

The speaker was wrong. He should not have allowed that conversation for a second.

It is like he was encouraging it. The speaker is to blame. Parliament is a place of debate, not a place to go and call each other fools and wizards.

What they did is not okay at all. It is not wrong to disagree on issues but it is not to call each other fools.

That kind of language is more suitable at bars. If one them is a thief why is he still in parliament?

MOSALAGAE MAGAGOBA AGED 49

The way Moswaane and Motaosane spoke to each other in parliament is totally wrong.

They have to know they were sent by people to represent them effectively. Parliament.

If you send someone to speak on your behalf at parliament and he uses such words what are we supposed to do as voters?

They had totally drifted from what the mandate voters gave them and went personal on each other and petty.

SERAME SONY AGED 50

They are in parliament to represent people and debate issues not to fight.

I blame both Moswaane and Motaosane as they exchanged unpaliamentary words like ” o legodu, o moloi” which us voters are not interested on hearing that.

TSAMODIMO VALELA AGED 27

We did not vote for them to fight in parliament at all. What are they teaching us the youth?

They should solve their personal issues at their own time not in parliament.

I think they are copying what is happening in other countries, which will not work for us.

CHENDZIMU KOMBONI

They were not supposed to call each other names because they are dragging our country’s name in the mud as other counties are watching.

If it is true the other one is a thief, the time he was stealing what did you say to him?

I think the bitterness is caused by the fall out that emanated from Moswaane ‘s defection from BDP.

But still they are in two different parties in the same country.

How can they be taken serious if they act like that?