Francistown’s multi-talented artist, Mots Stars (Monthusi July Sebolao) is working on his third album to be released this December.

The LP, ‘Festive’ is produced by Star Benjamin of Star Records.

The 37-year-old Mots is a versatile artist who plays Rhumba, Traditional and Gospel music.

He released his debut album ‘Zebras’ eight years ago under the production of Junior Khupe, followed by a single ‘Malewe’ in 2014.

Last year he teamed up with Lee Moswazi of More Dreams Studio for a Gospel single titled ‘Lesedi’.

Mots Stars would later collaborate with Keletso Mmamalelala from Makhelo and Sound Musica for the 2019 album ‘Mmaagwe Shoshonas’ recorded at Star Records.