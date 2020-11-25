News
MP Tshere concerned over Mahalapye water leakages
P244 Million spent on infrastructure upgrade
Mahalapye West Member of Parliament (MP), David Tshere, has sought the intervention of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services Minister to address concerns over water leakage in the area.
The water pipe leakages are said to have resulted in patches of man-made lakes and an impending water crisis in the Mahalapye area.
Tshere demanded to know why there are still pipe leakages in the town yet a project to fix the problem was completed in May 2017 at the tune of P243.6 million.
This week he asked if the Minister, Kefentse Mzwinila, was aware of the problem; when the Mahalapye West Constituency water supply network was last upgraded; and how much the project cost.
He also had wanted to know when the next upgrading will be carried out to fix the leakages that he fears may cause Malaria in the town.
“Mahalapye major villages Water Supply Distribution network rehabilitation project comprised of 230 km of both bulk transmission line and distribution network, of which 44.3km was transmission pipeline while 186.1km was distribution pipework. It is worth noting that, out of the 51.8km upgrading of the network, only 31.1km of the old dilapidated network was attended to and therefore leaving 20.7km of the old infrastructure unattended due to financial limitation.
The minister said the contractor was a joint venture of Landmark and Zhong Gan as main contractor and ASA Enterprise as 30 percent citizen Sub Contractor.
“The next upgrade is not yet planned for in the current National Development Plan. Consideration will be made during the National Development Plan 12. My ministry through the Water Utilities Corporation is attending to leakages on a regular basis,” Mzwinila said.
