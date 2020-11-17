Lucara Botswana: Managing Director

DJ Kuchi Feat. Han C – Rejection

Han C plays music that soothes my soul. It just has ‘that thing’ and in most cases while listening to his music, I find myself owning the dance floor. We once invited him to perform at our Lucara family day and now Han C is everyone’s favorite!

Lizibo – Mosadi O ntshiwa di Out

It’s a song that celebrates station of a woman and I stand for women empowerment! There is a part that says ‘o moshape ka di massage’ – I just love it!

ATI – Stimamolelo

I love listening to his music because he is a talented performer, one of those who never disappoints!

Khoisan – Sethubege

I enjoy listening to their fresh voices, especially on a Saturday while chilling at my farm adoring nature! It resonates well.

Amantle Brown – Black Mampatile

First time I heard this song I was like, ‘what a masterpiece, Brown you are a rare gem!’