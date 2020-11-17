Connect with us

Entertainment

My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri

Published

14 hours ago

on

My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri

Lucara Botswana: Managing Director

DJ Kuchi Feat. Han C – Rejection
Han C plays music that soothes my soul. It just has ‘that thing’ and in most cases while listening to his music, I find myself owning the dance floor. We once invited him to perform at our Lucara family day and now Han C is everyone’s favorite!

My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri

Lizibo – Mosadi O ntshiwa di Out
It’s a song that celebrates station of a woman and I stand for women empowerment! There is a part that says ‘o moshape ka di massage’ – I just love it!

My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri

ATI – Stimamolelo
I love listening to his music because he is a talented performer, one of those who never disappoints!

My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri

Khoisan – Sethubege
I enjoy listening to their fresh voices, especially on a Saturday while chilling at my farm adoring nature! It resonates well.

My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri

Amantle Brown – Black Mampatile
First time I heard this song I was like, ‘what a masterpiece, Brown you are a rare gem!’

My top 5 local tunes with Nassem Lahri

