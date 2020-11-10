FNBB marketing and communications

Frost Legato – Kgwanyape

I am a bit of a hip hop head and I was thoroughly impressed by Frost.

I felt this song deserved to be in the Black Panther soundtrack by Kendrick Lamar.

To be honest, I thought the song was by Kendrick Lamar when I first heard it, that’s the level that I feel Frost is at and even better!

Amantle Brown – Black Mampatile

I first heard the song live at one event, one summer night. Her stage performance and voice left me with Goosebumps.

I kept asking myself where I could find money to just give her!

It’s a beautiful piece.

I love her creativity with a song we grew up singing so innocently, now its not so innocent anymore (laughing).

ATI – Stimamolelo

It’s still on repeat in my car.

It’s my feel good song and any other ATI song really does it for me.

Ice Cold Mob – About You feat ATI

Just another song that reminds me just how talented this country is.

The beat on this song takes me places.

I used to play this song on repeat whenever I took the long drive to Joburg.

Charma Gal – Matebele

Would be wrong to complete this list without mentioning my all time favourite song.

In 2009 I went to spend a month in a foreign country, the first song I heard when I landed was this song and every wedding, party, car was playing it.

She has been able to top it every year and she remains my favourite performer.