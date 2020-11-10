News
My top 5 local tunes with Peo Porogo
FNBB marketing and communications
Frost Legato – Kgwanyape
I am a bit of a hip hop head and I was thoroughly impressed by Frost.
I felt this song deserved to be in the Black Panther soundtrack by Kendrick Lamar.
To be honest, I thought the song was by Kendrick Lamar when I first heard it, that’s the level that I feel Frost is at and even better!
Amantle Brown – Black Mampatile
I first heard the song live at one event, one summer night. Her stage performance and voice left me with Goosebumps.
I kept asking myself where I could find money to just give her!
It’s a beautiful piece.
I love her creativity with a song we grew up singing so innocently, now its not so innocent anymore (laughing).
ATI – Stimamolelo
It’s still on repeat in my car.
It’s my feel good song and any other ATI song really does it for me.
Ice Cold Mob – About You feat ATI
Just another song that reminds me just how talented this country is.
The beat on this song takes me places.
I used to play this song on repeat whenever I took the long drive to Joburg.
Charma Gal – Matebele
Would be wrong to complete this list without mentioning my all time favourite song.
In 2009 I went to spend a month in a foreign country, the first song I heard when I landed was this song and every wedding, party, car was playing it.
She has been able to top it every year and she remains my favourite performer.
Namibians petition Botswana
Female Zebras in historic COSAFA final
Parents clash with Phakalane English Medium School over hiked fees
Kumakwane cash heist suspect denied bail
Did Govt betray Khama investigator?
My top 5 local tunes with Peo Porogo
Promoters non compliance to COVID 19 restrictions
Connie gives up on the duo’s love affair
DJ Cue Presents TRL Sunday Luncheon
Fifi wa Mazoti determined on her solo career
Mots Stars on the line up for festive banger
Boldwin bals and Dona BW’s night out
New single by Uncle X, Areye Peleng!
Trevor Mabua to release new album
Voices of Hope in Tonota give back to the community
Celeb edition with Isaac ‘Badman’ Makwala
Making her mark
FNBB Foundation comes to SOS children’s rescue
Diamonds sparkle in the gloom
Paper 4 Africa gives old man a new home
Connie gives up on the duo’s love affair
Kumakwane cash heist suspect denied bail
Defeating the dirt
Did Govt betray Khama investigator?
Horror crash leads to murder charge
Parents clash with Phakalane English Medium School over hiked fees
Mother freed from rape charge
I don’t hate Saleshando- Boko
“I was hypnotized by demonic attack when I raped the 7-year-old!”
An angry escort
Promoters non compliance to COVID 19 restrictions
Fifi wa Mazoti determined on her solo career
DJ Cue Presents TRL Sunday Luncheon
Woman survives elephant attack
Former Ugandan MP further remanded
Boy, 7, drowns in a sewage pond
Mots Stars on the line up for festive banger
Remembering professor Good
Boldwin bals and Dona BW’s night out
Spitting bullets
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Connie gives up on the duo’s love affair
-
News3 days ago
Kumakwane cash heist suspect denied bail
-
Business3 days ago
Defeating the dirt
-
News3 days ago
Did Govt betray Khama investigator?
-
News3 days ago
Horror crash leads to murder charge
-
News1 day ago
Parents clash with Phakalane English Medium School over hiked fees
-
News3 days ago
Mother freed from rape charge
-
News3 days ago
I don’t hate Saleshando- Boko