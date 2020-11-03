1. Khoisan – Sananapo

The song had that traditional feel yet so modern. I like the composition of the song.

2.Reacxion – Pension

I have always liked Reacxion’s sound from way back when he started but Pension stands out from all his music.

3. Priscilla and Jordie – Mosadi tota

Priscilla is the next big thing, ok. I like how they came together in the song to give us something fresh yet entertaining. We need to, as a country, support and unearth youthful talent and these two are headed for great things

4. Chef Gustos – My Love

I am not really a dancer, but this song can literally drag me into the dance floor

5. LATimmy – Nanzalavuke

Latimmy is very talented. He is a great performer too, one the most underrated performers in my view. I think I listen to this song more than I should.