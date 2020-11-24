Entertainment
Nelly’s new dance
Rhumba sensation, Nelly, of Nelly and Rhumba Musica fame, has released a new single dubbed ‘Re bina Pete’.
The new single from Star Records comes with a new dance, which Nelly hopes will catch on as we approach the festive season.
The ‘Pete’ dance, just like all the Rhumba dance styles, will definitely dazzle fans of the genre once the entertainment industry re-opens.
Rating: 8 out of 10.
