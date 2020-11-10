If there is an artist who knows what his people wants, it is Lobatse native, Uncle K.

He has released a Kwaito single called, ‘Areye Peleng.’

The hit fits perfectly with the Kasi lifestyle that is associated with Lobatse.

This is one song that will be played all over the small town if marketed well.

It was produced by Dee Laden Jay and has a bonus instrumental track.

RATING: 8/10