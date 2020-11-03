The annual Nyangabwe Hill Festival will go ahead as planned this Friday (30 October) at 1400hrs.

The show, organised by Ngwisiwa Ntogwa of Tjilenje Tje Ngwao Cultural group, is held in the foothills of Ghetto’s iconic Nyangabwe Hill.

Earlier this year the fest listed on Botswana Tourism Organisation Calendar of events.

The show will be beamed live on the event’s Facebook page and The Voice Newspaper.

There’ll be performances by Banjo Mosele, Tjilenje Tje Ngwao, Kamvutho and many others.

White Tiger Kung Fun, from Francistown, will also put on a display, while MC Umaga is expected to control the proceedings.

Assistant Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Development, Billy Buti and his Permanent Secretary, Thato Raphaka are expected to grace the event.