Entertainment
Police brutality
Passing by Molepolole Police Station in hot pursuit of a story, Shaya was appalled to see the sorry state of their CID office.
The ancient porter cabin is literally falling apart, it doesn’t even have a front door!
There’s a huge hole by the rotting entrance floor, which gives way to a dangerous drop.
Several officers have even fallen in ‘the pit’ as it is reportedly referred to!
Apparently, members of the public have also fallen foul, including a witness who later decided to be excluded from witnessing in a certain case before the court.
Anyway, Mr Commissioner, I know you as a man of action. Please rescue your children, they are even forced to use the toilets at nearby Mafenyatlala Mall because there is no running water at the station.
The boys in blue deserve better, such squalid conditions verge on police brutality!
Boy, 7, commits suicide
Finally time to eat!
My top 5 local tunes with Tshephang Mabaila
Police brutality
Brando’s back!
Democracy is not dead- BMD
Alive and kicking
Nyangabwe hill fest
Tee Kay’s December deadline
DJ Duece flows again
DJ Nfazo’s Sunday memories
Kooly K arrives with Makoti
No life changing concert
Celeb edition with DJ Guyvos
Touching base
A love for the ages
Tlou Energy still in search for funding
LEA Partners with Lucara to capacitate SMMEs
UN cautions against grey imports
Master chef
Exposed by their naked pics
Police arrest suspect in Kumakwane cash heist
Kumakwane cash heist suspect awaits bail ruling
Avani’s P6 million ‘ghost’
Application denied!
Former students donate to Mahube Primary School
Boy, 7, commits suicide
Democracy is not dead- BMD
Finally time to eat!
DJ Duece flows again
Police brutality
Alive and kicking
Brando’s back!
Tee Kay’s December deadline
My top 5 local tunes with Tshephang Mabaila
Nyangabwe hill fest
UN cautions against grey imports
Tlou Energy still in search for funding
Lockdowns hit property market
Master chef
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Exposed by their naked pics
-
News7 days ago
Police arrest suspect in Kumakwane cash heist
-
News4 days ago
Kumakwane cash heist suspect awaits bail ruling
-
News7 days ago
Avani’s P6 million ‘ghost’
-
News5 days ago
Application denied!
-
News5 days ago
Former students donate to Mahube Primary School
-
News12 hours ago
Boy, 7, commits suicide
-
News13 hours ago
Democracy is not dead- BMD