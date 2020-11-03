Passing by Molepolole Police Station in hot pursuit of a story, Shaya was appalled to see the sorry state of their CID office.

The ancient porter cabin is literally falling apart, it doesn’t even have a front door!

There’s a huge hole by the rotting entrance floor, which gives way to a dangerous drop.

Several officers have even fallen in ‘the pit’ as it is reportedly referred to!

Apparently, members of the public have also fallen foul, including a witness who later decided to be excluded from witnessing in a certain case before the court.

Anyway, Mr Commissioner, I know you as a man of action. Please rescue your children, they are even forced to use the toilets at nearby Mafenyatlala Mall because there is no running water at the station.

The boys in blue deserve better, such squalid conditions verge on police brutality!