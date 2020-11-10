Entertainment
Promoters non compliance to COVID 19 restrictions
Shaya has observed that some event promoters are starting to host illegal shows.
Recently, there have been adverts for upcoming shows that do not comply with Covid-19 regulations.
This is an extremely worrying development, especially considering the virus is still spreading through the country.
Shaya knows the efforts being made by promoters and artists pleading with the government to ease restrictions and allow bigger crowds but this behaviour could put an end to such negotiations.
I know times are hard but it’s time to do things accordingly!
