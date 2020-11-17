Entertainment
Scar threatens to pull down the FB Page
It seems the love/hate relationship between Yarona FM and its former morning show host is far from over.
Scar has threatened to pull down the station’s Breakfast Show Facebook page – a page the rapper started and which currently boasts a following of over 4, 000.
On Sunday morning, the rapper turned presenter warned that the page would be ‘non-existent’ in 14 days. Scar posted, “Yal don’t think I’m going to let you use the #BuffetBreakfast page.
Ekae pride?
I’m deleting that page.
Start from scratch and populate your own SH#$%. The nerve….”
Whilst Shaya feels Scar should just let it go, the back-and-forth certainly makes for box office material!
The 106.6 FM radio station has replaced the ‘Metholo’ hit-maker with Brando so maybe it’s time he moved on from the toxic relationship.
