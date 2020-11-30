Prosecutors are yet to record crucial witness statements in a murder case where a taxi driver allegedly shot-dead his married lover in Molepolole recently.

The taxi driver, Oabile Sekwati (31), is charged with the murder of Keneilwe Mpho Stephen (37) on October 21st this year at Molepolole’s Lekgwapheng ward.

State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, told the court last Thursday that they were yet to record the evidence of the taxi driver’s alleged love rival who was with Stephen when she was killed.

“Investigations are not yet complete. We have not yet received the affidavit and the post-mortem report. There are also some witnesses who have not recorded their statements as they are traumatised and still attending counselling, especially the one who was with the victim when she was shot,” explained ASP Koketso who said they needed more time since it was a murder case that needed thorough investigations.

Koketso indicated that they would avail the investigating officer to address the court on the merits of bail in the next sitting.

Defence attorney, Bosa Mokgweetsi, complained that it had been a while since his client was remanded on October 23rd, 2020, and that the investigating officer was not present in court while the mention date has long been set.

“The prosecution always find excuses with the affidavit and post-mortem report. Those can still be acquired without the accused being remanded. May the accused be released on bail with conditions set by the court. He is a Motswana citizen who on the day of the incident handed himself before the police and he will attend court as required,” said Mokgweetsi who added that the accused should not be prejudiced by the prosecution.

Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta said it was unfortunate that the prosecution had failed to bring the investigating officer.

She, however set a nearer date- December 8th, 2020 for bail hearing and further remanded Sekwati in custody.

The deceased was a Kweneng District Council Principal Accounts Officer and well known business woman and praise and worshiper at Bible Life Ministries in Molepolole.

She was allegedly in a three year extra-marital affair with Sekwati who was transporting her three children to school, an 8-year-old boy and two girls aged 12 and 10.